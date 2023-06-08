New Music Cover art for City Girls’ “I Need A Thug” single City Girls Mark Their Return With "I Need A Thug" Single / 06.08.2023

It’s been three years since City Girls liberated their sophomore studio LP, City On Lock, a 15-song body of work with additional features from Yo Gotti, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby. Since then, the Floridian duo have kept fans fed with loose drops like “Twerkulator,” “Scared,” “Top Notch” with Fivio Foreign, and “Good Love” with Usher. They also made appearances on songs by the likes of Latto, Moneybagg Yo, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Saucy Santana, DJ Khaled, and Diddy.

Today (June 8), City Girls return with a new single titled “I Need A Thug.” Produced by 30 Roc, Sloan, and Dat Boi Squeeze, the track sees JT and Yung Miami describing their ideal man over a sample of LL Cool J’s ’80s hit “I Need Love.”

“I need a long d**k n**ga, seven figures, b**ch, and some, this a rich, young, pretty b**ch anthem, scoop my bad b**ches up in a Phantom, from the hood, now I live in a mansion, I need a thug, sex, money, and drugs, private jet flights while I’m gettin’ my back rubbed, like TLC said, ‘No scrubs,’ cut a check before I even give a hug, I want a thug, I want a n**ga with a bankroll…”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Yung Miami opened up to The Cut about City Girls’ long-awaited third album. “Girl, I ain’t even gonna tell!” the “Rap Freaks” talent said. “I don’t know, like it is coming, and it will be sometime this summer for real, for real, for real. When you doing a project, it takes time. We’re trying to sit through it and make sure that that’s what we want to put out. It’s gonna hit different.”

Press play on City Girls‘ “I Need A Thug” single below.