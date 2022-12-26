News NLE Choppa Surprises Biggest Fan in Hospital for Christmas / 12.26.2022

NLE Choppa is making dreams come true this Christmas.

The “Ice Spice” rapper surprised one of his biggest fans, a young boy named AJ, who has a rare heart disease and Scoliosis. AJ posted a TikTok video revealing what he wanted for Christmas, including an iPhone, iPad, and PlayStation 5, but meeting NLE Choppa was at the top of his list.

Choppa got in touch with AJ through his mom and started FaceTiming him before flying to Texas to surprise him in person. After changing into a Santa Claus outfit, he entered AJ’s hospital room.

“Ho ho ho!” he said as a shocked AJ jumped on his bed before giving NLE a hug.

NLE also came bearing a wagon full of all the Christmas gifts AJ asked for plus a TV, basketball hoop, Nerf gun, and VLONE T-shirts, which he signed. During his visit, NLE even busted out an impromptu freestyle as AJ played a beat.

“This is the best freakin’ Christmas I ever had in my whole life!” AJ said while his mother documented the surprise on her phone.

While heading back to his hotel, NLE reflected on his good deeds. “It means a lot to be able to do this,” he said. “I feel like this is why I’m in the position that I’m in to simply inspire the youth and give back.”

Watch the heartwarming moment below.