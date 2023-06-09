News Kayla Oaddams/Contributor via Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Blesses Fans With New Snippet From ‘The Pink Tape’ / 06.09.2023

During the late night hours on Thursday (June 8), Lil Uzi Vert decided to tease fans with a hard-hitting snippet from their long-awaited album, The Pink Tape. While in an impromptu Instagram Live session, the Philadelphia star could be heard vibing out to an energetic offering that quickly set the comments section on fire.

During another part of the live stream, Uzi doubled down on a recent promise by confirming that The Pink Tape will arrive by the end of June. “The album is coming at the end of this month,” they said. “Like, I can’t hold off no more. You know me, I’m crazy. Even if I gotta drop it myself, it’s coming out at the end of the month.”

Back in 2020, the Generation Now-signed talent liberated their sophomore studio LP, Eternal Atake, that consisted of 18 songs and a single assist from Syd. The project debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 with 288,000 album-equivalent units sold. One week later, Uzi kept their momentum going with Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2, a 14-song effort that served as both the sequel to 2016’s Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World and the deluxe edition of Eternal Atake. Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Durk, Young Nudy, and more jumped on the well-received upgrade.

Not content with what amounted to two full-length projects, that same year saw Lil Uzi Vert connect with Future for the joint release Pluto × Baby Pluto. Keeping with the previous pattern, Pluto × Baby Pluto — which peaked at No. 2 on the aforementioned chart — boasted a deluxe edition with eight additional cuts. In 2022, the “Do What I Want” rapper dropped RED & WHITE, a nine-song body of work meant to hold the masses over until The Pink Tape made landfall.