Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images DC Young Fly Delivers Heartfelt Speech At Jacky Oh's Funeral / 06.11.2023

In a somber ceremony on Saturday (June 10), family and friends assembled at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta to honor the life of Jacky Oh, former member of MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and the beloved partner of comedian and entertainer DC Young Fly.

The celebration of life was announced via an Instagram post on Thursday (June 8). It began with a public viewing at 1 p.m. and was followed by a service at 2 p.m. Jacky Oh, whose birth name was Jacklyn Smith, tragically passed away at the tender age of 33.

The couple had been together since 2015, sharing three children together: Nova, aged 6, Nala, aged 2, and Prince’Nehemiah, a 10-month-old infant. While details surrounding her passing on May 31 in Miami remain scant, a since-removed social media post indicated that she was in the city for a “mommy makeover.” The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Following the sudden loss of Oh, as first reported by Rap-Up, a wave of heartfelt tributes have flooded in from prominent figures, including close friends and associates, including B. Simone, Cardi B, Odell Beckham Jr., Jason Lee, and Nick Cannon.

DC Young Fly paid a heartfelt tribute to Jacky Oh during her memorial, lauding her “beautiful soul” and remembering her as a “super great mother.” His eulogy underlined his deep faith in God, crediting their unwavering belief as a guiding light during this challenging time.

Taking to Instagram, the comedian shared, “Sent you off the right way, Mama. Love you forever. The kids gone be straight, and you know God got us.” He implored those present at the service to “find your relationship with God.”

Throughout his tribute, DC Young Fly underscored the depth of his love for Jacky, expressing his gratitude for the flood of supportive messages he’d received from the public. He concluded by projecting hope for the future, saying that his smile and engagement with others reflect the spirit’s help in navigating through this unimaginable journey.