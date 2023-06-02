News Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images and Robert Smith/Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Reacts To Jacky Oh's Passing: "So Heartbreaking" / 06.02.2023

On Thursday (June 1), it was announced that Jacky Oh, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, passed away in Miami on Wednesday (May 31). Since learning of her unfortunate transition, the Instagram for the series “Wild ‘N Out,” where she had been a longtime member, shared a heartfelt tribute to the 33 year old, who shared three children with actor-comedian DC Young Fly. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the ‘Wild N’ Out’ cast throughout five seasons,” part of the message read.

Among the many peers who have offered condolences was Cardi B, who described the situation as “so heartbreaking.” “My heart hurt for them beautiful babies,” the Bronx talent said in a separate social media post. Jacky Oh’s family released an official statement to fans and supporters, stating that they are “still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss.” They also asked for privacy in mourning.

Jacky Oh’s death was first reported by TMZ, who said that a now-deleted post from a cosmetic surgery company revealed her to be in South Florida for a “mommy makeover.” The tabloid also claimed that DC Young Fly was filming “Wild ‘N Out” episodes in Atlanta when he heard the news. The official cause of her death remains unknown.

Since departing from the aforementioned show, Jacky Oh expanded her range as an entrepreneur with her main business being the J Nova Collection lip gloss line. She also entered into the real estate business, becoming a licensed agent in Georgia.

Back in May, the former model opened up about being a mother. “I do a lot, but being a mommy is my favorite. God chose me,” she said. “I promise I never take it for granted. I’m so d**n blessed, man!”

Our thoughts are with Jacky Oh’s loved ones during this difficult time.