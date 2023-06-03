News Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images DC Young Fly Breaks His Silence Following Jacky Oh's Death / 06.03.2023

Fans and peers alike continue to reel over the passing of Jacky Oh. On Friday (June 2), DC Young Fly, the father of her three children, shared a short statement from him and his family to People in regard to the tremendous loss. “We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” the message read.

In a past interview with DJ Smallz Eyes, Jacky Oh — whose real name was Jacklyn Smith — opened up about how she and DC first connected. “We met during the filming time of ‘Wild N’ Out’ in the lobby of a hotel,” she revealed. “We started dating right after the show wrapped. I flew back to California, he flew back to Atlanta, and then I think I flew to Atlanta the next week or two weeks later.”

She continued by detailing that life-changing (and humorous) moment in the hotel lobby. “So, when I first met DC, I was just coming into the hotel lobby. It was six or seven o’clock in the morning. He was with Emmanuel Hudson, which a lot of you guys know who he is. He’s also on ‘Wild N’ Out.’ I went to go say high to Emmanuel, and I see this guy sitting next to him being anti-social and looking mean. In my head, I thought it was Emmanuel’s brother… I was just, like, peeping game, watching him. I just liked him. I just knew.”

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., who was friends with Jacky Oh through his partner, Lauren Wood, paid tribute to the model-turned-entrepreneur on social media. “Every day is a gift. Tomorrow is never promised. Rest easy, angel. We love you,” he wrote on Twitter. “Don’t take this life for granted. We’re here [in] the blink of an eye. Y’all, [please] love on your loved ones while they’re still here.”