Ice Spice And Nicki Minaj Tease Their Upcoming Song "Barbie World"

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have announced the upcoming release of their much-awaited collaboration, “Barbie World.” Both artists revealed through social media posts that the song will debut on June 23, providing an exciting teaser just a month before the long-anticipated Barbie movie premiere worldwide.

Last year, reports indicated that Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” would not be incorporated into the film. However, the new release evidently draws inspiration from it. In a snippet uploaded to Minaj’s Instagram, Ice Spice raps, “And I’m bad like the Barbie” with Nicki following behind her, rapping, “I’m a doll, but I still wanna party, I’m a 10, so I’m pullin’ a Ken.” Both play against the backdrop of Aqua’s iconic hook from the 1997 record.

The soundtrack has already seen a first taste with the release of “Dance The Night,” a collaborative effort from Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt. The upbeat track introduces fans alike to the 17-song project, accompanied by a Barbie-themed music video. The Barbie film itself, premiering globally on July 21, stars Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

In the wake of the announcement, fans eagerly await the release of “Barbie World” on June 23. With contributions from a broad spectrum of artists and familiar names, including Kali, Lizzo, Dominic Fike, Karol G, Khalid, PinkPantheress, and The Kid LAROI, among many others, the Barbie soundtrack promises to be as dynamic and colorful as the doll herself.

Back in April, Ice Spice and Minaj collaborated on the remix of “Princess Diana,” a standout cut that was originally featured on the former’s debut EP Like..?. Amassing over 60 million views on YouTube, the song debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs charts. It simultaneously earned the Bronx rapper her first of many while it marked Minaj’s tenth to date.

Earlier this month, the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” artist made a splash at HOT 97’s Summer Jam alongside the likes of fellow headliners Cardi B, GloRilla, Coi Leray, and Lola Brooke, to name a few. During her energic set, Spice moved the crowd with hit singles like “In Ha Mood,” “Bikini Bottom,” and the Lil Tjay-assisted “Gangsta Boo.” She also brought out two surprise guests: Flo Milli and Kali, who performed “Conceited” and “Area Codes” respectively.