Ice Spice and Taylor Swift's "Karma" remix surpasses Nicki Minaj's streaming record / 05.29.2023

Ice Spice continues to make waves on the pop forefront. On Sunday (May 28), ET Canada revealed that the Bronx talent’s inclusion in Taylor Swift’s remix of “Karma” earned her an impressive 5.036 million streams over the weekend on Spotify. The record was previously held by Nicki Minaj, who clocked 3.021 million streams via her 2022 smash “Super Freaky Girl.”

On Friday (May 26), Swift and Ice Spice debuted the remix of “Karma,” a Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, Keanu Beats, Jahaan Sweet, and RIOTUSA-produced effort that appeared on The Til Dawn Edition of Swift’s 10th studio LP, Midnights. To date, the video for the collaboration, an impressive mix of CGI and scenes of the artists bringing the song to life on the dance floor, has earned the duo well over 9 million streams on YouTube.

Back in January of this year, Ice Spice liberated Like..?, which — including its April rerelease — consisted of seven dope cuts and contributions from Minaj, Lil Tjay, Mario Winans, and more. That project both debuted within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and charted in countries like Canada, Lithuania, and New Zealand.

In a past interview with Billboard, Ice Spice’s manager, James Rosemond Jr., revealed that the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper was in complete control of her masters. “We wasn’t freestyling it,” he revealed at the time. “Deals came to her — production deals, 360 deals — but they were deals that I knew could be better, and in order to get a better deal, you have to go out and do it yourself.”

Zach Friedman, co-president of 10K Projects, where Ice Spice is signed, further confirmed, “No one on the label side touches the music. There is no traditional A&R with her. No one’s picking beats. No one’s saying, ‘Do this, do that.’ It’s all her. We’re on her schedule.”

If you missed it, you can enjoy Swift and Ice Spice‘s “Karma” clip below.