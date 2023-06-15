News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Yachty Is Launching His Own Podcast Soon / 06.15.2023

Lil Yachty is setting sail on a new venture: podcasting. On Tuesday (June 13), he took to Instagram, seeking suggestions and questions for his inaugural episode.

“Filming my first podcast,” Yachty posted on his Story, recaptured by No Jumper. “Send me any questions you want me to answer/any advice you need. Haha, let’s go.”

Lil Yachty just announced he’s starting a podcast. Are y’all gonna be tapping in? 🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/yM7kbASsDP — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 13, 2023

The 25-year-old rapper’s previous foray into interviewing could be a promising sign for his podcast. In February, the Nuthin’ 2 Prove artist held a candid chat with music industry titan Drake for a promotion dubbed “A Moody Conversation.” The chat saw Drizzy delve into rarely discussed topics, including his thoughts on a “graceful exit” from Hip Hop.

Notably, the Mableton-born musician’s leap into podcasting doesn’t signal a pause in his career. The rapper, who just dropped “Strike (Holster)” in April, continues to churn out records that his fans go crazy over. As if 2022’s “Poland” didn’t showcase his ability to make a comeback, many have already predicted “Strike” as another potential “song of the summer.”

Like many of his predecessors, the rapper could well use the podcast to expose his audience to a variety of the industry’s biggest stars. His conversational skills, coupled with an ability to connect with his peers on a personal level, hint at intriguing, unguarded discussions to come.

Yachty’s latest album, Let’s Start Here, released in January, has been lauded for its experimental bent, blending psychedelic rock and funk elements. The 14-track record featured collaborations with a slew of other talent, including Daniel Caesar, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye, Fousheé, and Diana Gordon. It also contains songs like “running out of time” and “drive ME crazy!” among others.

The rap scene has seen a burgeoning trend of artists expanding their reach into podcasting. Legends such as Joe Budden and N.O.R.E. have already leveraged their industry know-how to deliver successful podcasts. Moreover, Yung Miami and Danny Brown, still actively creating music, have also proven that juggling different creative pursuits is feasible.