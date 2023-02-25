News Drake Reveals the Craziest Thing He's Ever Done for Someone / 02.25.2023

When it comes to his friends, Drake is a real one.

Fresh off his epic video for “Spin Bout U,” Champagne Papi sat down with Lil Yachty on the beach in Turks and Caicos for a “Moody Conversation” where he discussed everything from retirement to therapy to aliens.

At one point, Yachty asked Drake to reveal the craziest thing he’s done for someone. After being prodded by Yachty, he recalled what he described as the “Oklahoma Story” where he underwent three hours of prosthetics just to support his friend in court.

“I once did like three hours of prosthetics so I could attend somebody’s court date that I cared about, ’cause they were in trouble for something,” he said.

He entered the courtroom disguised as an 80-year-old man, but people still recognized him. “Everyone is like, ‘Is that Drake as an 80-year-old?'” he laughed.

Drake said he had “one of the best Hollywood makeup artists in the world,” but he still wasn’t able to fool people. “They were still like, ‘That’s definitely Drake in there.’ It did not work.”

He did not reveal who his friend was, but Yachty said it happened a “long time ago.”

During the conversation, Drake also discussed his “graceful exit” from rap. While he’s not ready to hang up the mic quite yet, he has thought about retirement.

“I’m not ready now, but to gracefully continue making projects that are extremely interesting and hopefully cherished by people and then to find the right time to say like, I can’t wait to see what the next generation does,” he said. “I’ll still be around to like work with people or do a show here and there, but I’m not going to force myself to compete. I would love to just see what the next generation does whenever that time is.”

On Friday, Drake and 21 Savage dropped the explosive Dave Meyers-directed video for “Spin Bout U” off their joint album Her Loss.

Watch his full conversation with Yachty below.