News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Unveils Poetry Book Ironically Titled 'Titles Ruin Everything' / 06.24.2023

On Friday (June 23), Aubrey Graham, professionally known as Drake, announced his first book of poetry titled Titles Ruin Everything. The book is being positioned as a stream-of-consciousness co-authored by Graham and Kenza Samir. Mostly known for his words being received in audio format, this is the rapper-turned-author’s first book. The ironically titled piece is the latest physical product from the OVO head honcho.

Yesterday (June 23), the “Hotline Bling” emcee took to Instagram to say, “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life… our first book is available tomorrow on Drake Related and other select retailers.”

This book announcement comes shortly after fans were treated to not one but two new verses from the Toronto-bred emcee via Young Thug’s new album. Drake was the first verse you heard on the YSL rapper’s new album, Business Is Business. Their collaboration, “Parade on Cleveland” quickly reached #1 on Apple Music following its release. The smooth single features a candid phone conversation between Drake and the incarcerated lyricist.

Drake was also featured on the Metro Boomin-produced smash, “Oh U Went.” The upbeat single yields flashy bars from the “Relationship” rapper before Drake’s scathing verse. On the flex-worthy track, the new author raps, “I thank God for that flight straight from the nine side going southbound. They say life is about balance, and the balance is in my account now.”

Drake was also a trending topic during the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday (June 22). After Gradey Dick was drafted No. 13 by the Toronto Raptors, he told Taylor Rooks that he wanted Drake to wear his jersey. Shortly after the hilarious answer, the “Way 2 Sexy” creator followed the former Kansas Jayhawk on Instagram.

Fans will be able to secure Drake’s new poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, via drakerelated.com.