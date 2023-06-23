New Music Cover art for Young Thug’s Business is Business album Young Thug Releases New Album 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS' / 06.23.2023

At midnight (June 23), fans of Young Thug were treated to his long-anticipated third studio album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. Serving as the first since the artist was incarcerated on gang-related charges, this release arrived in the form of 15 songs.

Buzz around the project was ignited by a cryptic QR code shared by Metro Boomin and Thug himself, pointing to a countdown page. This subtle hint was soon echoed across social media by Hip Hop heavyweights such as Drake, 21 Savage, G Herbo, Coi Leray, and Chance the Rapper, among many others.

While the Atlanta rapper kept his cards close to his chest by withholding explicit details, some fans correctly speculated that fresh music was imminent. Their suspicions were validated on Thursday afternoon (June 22) when the rapper revealed the release date and black-and-white cover art. The imagery, resonant with Thug’s recent legal experiences, depicts him seated in a courtroom alongside his co-defendants.

In a poignant Instagram post heralding the album drop, the artist wrote, “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS TONIGHT… Let’s go,” tagging Metro, his long-standing collaborator, who swiftly reposted the announcement.

Just hours before the launch, Drake also fueled speculation about his participation in the project, commenting, “You owe me this time… Midnight.” Thug replied cryptically, “[You] will be paid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEX!! (@thuggerthugger1)

Ramping up the anticipation, Thug shared the star-studded tracklist mere moments before the album’s debut, revealing guest appearances from former collaborators Drake, Future, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert. Gunna, who doesn’t surface on the release, also shared the LP’s tracklist.

BUSINESS IS BUSINESS delivers a potent mix of rap royalty, led by Young Thug and engineered by Metro Boomin. The latter’s role as executive producer, combined with additional contributions from Southside, FNZ, Dr. Luke, and others, serves as the backdrop to the album. Moreover, the compilation includes guest spots from 21 Savage, Lil Gotit, Yak Gotti, BSlime, and Nate Ruess from Fun, and The Format.

Now available on all streaming platforms, listen to BUSINESS IS BUSINESS below.