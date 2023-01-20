News Drake Introduces OVO Sound's First Female Signee Naomi Sharon / 01.20.2023

Drake is introducing the newest member of OVO Sound.

On Friday, the 6 God took to Instagram to welcome his “dear friend” Naomi Sharon to the label.

The R&B singer becomes OVO’s first female signee, joining a roster that includes PARTYNEXTDOOR, Majid Jordan, Popcaan, dvsn, Roy Woods, and Smiley.

“@naomisharon I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world finally gets to digest the insane amount of work you have put in since we met,” Drake wrote in his post. “My dear friend just dropped her single Another Life on OVO SOUND.”

Naomi, who is Caribbean and Dutch, expressed her gratitude to Drake. “I will be forever thankful for this insane opportunity you gave me,” she said. “Finally, we can share this with the world. Big love.”

Alongside the announcement, Naomi shared two new singles, “Another Life” and “Celestial,” both helmed by Drake’s go-to producer Noah “40” Shebib.

“I’m honoured to be a part of this journey,” said 40. “I’m so proud of you and can’t wait for the world to hear the rest of what you’ve been working on.”

This weekend, Drake will return to the stage for two back-to-back shows at the Apollo Theater in New York, which were delayed twice. He revealed that he received medical care for an ankle injury, but still plans to perform.