News Mauricio Santana / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Teases 'Utopia' With Billboards In Los Angeles / 06.27.2023

After an intense buildup of anticipation spanning multiple years, Travis Scott’s upcoming album Utopia may finally have a release date.

Attention-grabbing ads that erected across Los Angeles, California indicate that either a single or the complete project is set to debut on streaming platforms on July 21. It also aligns with the day preceding his performance at Rolling Loud Miami 2023.

Two billboards spotlight the same numeric sequence were captured via Twitter. One shows stone figurines forming an analog clock pointing to seven o’clock with a hair past the 20th minute. The phrase “Is it in the Chateau?” also complements the display.

Moreover, the second billboard is more direct. It portrays a combination lock with each number secured, but the indicator for the month teeters between seven and eight.

As a result, the rapper’s fanbase speculated a major event is brewing in July and August. Hypothetically, the album could be introduced in July followed by a tour announcement in August. Alternatively, a single might be launched in July with the entire project coming afterward.

In a conversation with PIN-UP Magazine, the “SICKO MODE” artist disclosed the significance behind Utopia. Scott stated, “Utopia is something people view as far-fetched, unattainable, a perfect state of mind. But you create it. Many individuals achieve utopia daily. They might not be the wealthiest or have the flashiest homes, but they have utopia wherever they are.”

He later elaborated, “With every album, I live in these worlds in my mind — I’m trying to show people experiences where utopian things can exist, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time. They can create energy that spews out magical things — new cures, new buildings, new avenues for people to move forward. People need to see that Utopia is real.”

This long-awaited project has tantalized fans to an almost ludicrous extent. Comparatively, it’s akin to Kendrick Lamar’s five-year gap between Damn and Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Even so, listeners remain enthusiastic while looking for more clues that hint at the LP’s release date.

With a massive rollout including enigmatic billboards and subtle website updates, it appears Travis Scott’s fans won’t have to wait much longer to explore his newest musical utopia.