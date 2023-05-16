News Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Previews His ‘Utopia’ Album For The Houston Astros / 05.16.2023

Travis Scott’s love for his hometown has been well-documented throughout the years, and he’s showing no signs of switching up anytime soon. Last night (May 15), the Houston native paid a visit to Minute Maid Park, where the Astros were playing against the Chicago Cubs. He spent some time with the players in the locker room and treated them with an exclusive preview of his forthcoming album, Utopia.

In a new video posted by Mark Berman, Fox 26’s sports director, Scott confirmed the project is finished. “Fresh from Utopia… it’s on the way now, Mark,” the rapper told Berman. “I had to come here to play Utopia for the boys down in the locker room. Had to get them right for the game. Finished the master, Mark. You know how we do, Mark.”

Travis Scott (@trvisXX) at Minute Maid Park pic.twitter.com/qmqcw08WfI — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 15, 2023



Back in November 2021, the Platinum-certified talent dropped two songs, “Mafia” and “Escape Plan.” Although no official release date has been announced, buzz has been garnering since April 2022 when Utopia billboards went up around Southern California.

Utopia will mark Scott’s first solo LP in nearly five years. His last album was 2018’s ASTROWORLD, a widely successful offering that housed fan-favorites like “BUTTERFLY EFFECT” and “SICKO MODE” featuring Drake. The project boasted features from Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Sheck Wes, the late Juice WRLD, and others.

Outside of his own releases, the “through the late night” emcee has stayed active throughout the last year by dropping guest verses on recent collaborations like “Open Arms” by SZA, “Trance” by Metro Boomin, “Pussy & Millions” by Drake and 21 Savage, “Embarrassed” by Don Toliver, and plenty more. In related news, Scott is slated to hit the stage at Rolling Loud Miami in July.