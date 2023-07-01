Music Videos Screenshot from Sexyy Red’s “Looking For The H**s (Ain’t My Fault)” Video Sexyy Red Drops "Looking For The H**s (Ain't My Fault)" Visual / 07.01.2023

Sexyy Red is quickly becoming one of hip hop’s most talked about musicians. Yesterday (June 30), the St. Louis representative showcased her elevated level of confidence in her new video for “Looking For The H**s (Ain’t My Fault).” The slick Silkk Da Shocker-influenced banger pays homage to the Southern rap legends who paved the way for her music style.

Sexyy Red’s unapologetic style and X-rated lyrics are starting controversy and helping her yield more fans. The Nicki Minaj collaborator recently went viral for her impromptu performance of her hit single “Pound Town” at the 2023 BET Awards. The unplanned performance was in the middle of the crowd, and attendees applauded her for her unrivaled swagger. She’s been on a huge run following the success of her Pitchfork-approved tape, Hood Hottest Princess.

“Looking For The H**s (Ain’t My Fault)” is a follow-up to her popular Tay Keith-created single “SkeeYee.” On the new track, she passionately shouts, “Shake that a**, b**ch, make them h**s mad/Show me how you f**k her baby dad.” Her lude lyrics and slow yet exciting delivery help create ratchet club anthems.

Originally released in January, “Pound Town” picked up steam in the following months, thanks to the viral #PoundTownChallenge, which helped the song generate over 200K video creations on TikTok. A collection of high-profile fans tapped in and quoted their favorite lyrics, including Cardi B, Summer Walker, GloRilla, JT of City Girls, Rico Nasty, and TiaCorine.

The Tay Keith-produced song has over 15 million on-demand streams since its release and has spent months on Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50 chart, reaching the #1 spot multiple times. When the Queen herself, Minaj, hopped on the remix, the song came to another level — “Pound Town 2” spent three weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 with a peak at #66.

