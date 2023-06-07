News Cover art for Sexyy Red’s ‘Hood Hottest Princess’ project Sexyy Red Announces "Hood Hottest Princess" Project / 06.07.2023

On Tuesday (June 6), Sexyy Red took to social media to announce her new body of work, Hood Hottest Princess. The project will consist of 11 hard-hitting cuts and additional contributions from Sukihana, Tay Keith, Juicy J, and Nicki Minaj — the last of whom appeared on the recently released remix of the viral hit “Pound Town.”

Shortly after the release of “Pound Town 2,” Red and her NYC counterpart shared their mutual admiration for each other. “I’m so excited about this dope new collaboration. I ain’t get this ratchet in a minute, chile!” Minaj exclaimed in a message to her fans, which Red posted on Instagram. “I met with Sexyy Red and found her to be so down to earth and sweet. I couldn’t hear myself on this song at first, but once I let go and decided to just have fun with a bad b**ch, I ended up loving how it came out!”

In response, the St. Louis rapper said that the accolade made her “blush.” She also defended the Young Money alum against her critics. “I love you, b**ch. I don’t know what y’all be thinkin’ about her, sayin’ [she’s mean this and she’s mean that]. She’s cool as f**k, don’t believe the internet. She’s sweet and very nurturing… She gave me great advice that I’ma remember forever. And she made me feel comfortable, no lie.”

Back in 2021, Sexyy Red marked her official debut with the eight-song EP Ghetto Superstar. She’s also appeared on tracks like Summer Walker’s “Sense dat God gave you,” NLE Choppa’s “SLUT ME OUT (Remix),” Gloss Up’s “Check,” and Kali’s “Area Codes (314 Remix).” Check out Sexyy Red’s big announcement and the full tracklisting for Hood Hottest Princess, which arrives this Friday (June 9).

Hood Hottest Princess tracklist: