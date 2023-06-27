News Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Responds To Offset Accusing Her Of Cheating / 06.27.2023

Cardi B has publicly rebuked her husband Offset’s allegations of infidelity by describing the claims as an act of stupidity. The New York rapper did not hold back in her Monday (June 26) Twitter Spaces session, where she used her voice — sometimes melodically — to dispute the rumors.

Drawing from Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated,” Cardi hit back with lyrics, “Let me say, you know that you can’t accuse me of all the things that you know you’re guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it’s easy for you to blame everything on me! Yes, honey!” She echoed her sentiments with an assertive, “Stop acting stupid!” The “Be Careful” artist’s frankness was palpable.

In what appeared to be a response to Offset’s now-deleted accusation, Cardi’s candid reflections were no holds barred. The artist expressed her belief that any clandestine affairs would have been public knowledge, declaring, “I’m Cardi B, I think sometimes people forget that I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this to anybody, it would be out.”

Cardi also reminded listeners of her desirability during her rebuttal by claiming that men’s voices “start trembling” when they see her. She further insinuated that if their marriage ends, her inevitable future suitors would be wealthy.

The dispute comes days after The Bronx artist hosted another Twitter Spaces session emphasizing her refusal to tolerate nonsense from anyone, including her husband, regardless of her love for them. The rapper implied that any attempts to cause discord in her marriage would ultimately backfire.

Offset seemingly responded to his wife’s previous Twitter session with a cryptic tweet on Saturday (June 24): “Fly like a bird.” The indirect interaction has led to speculation that the pair were addressing recent accusations made by Tasha K regarding Offset’s alleged infidelity.

In December, Offset was rumored to have cheated on the Invasion of Privacy musician with Quavo’s former girlfriend, Saweetie. The speculation was later addressed in January during Cardi’s interview with “The Jason Lee Show,” where she said she would not publicly speak about the situation.

Prior to that, Cardi B filed for divorce against Offset in 2020. During a live session in September of the same year on her OnlyFans, she stated, “I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”