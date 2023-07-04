News Edward Berthelot / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Sings Whitney Houston After Leaving Thom Browne Fashion Show / 07.04.2023

On Monday (July 3), Cardi B took her talents to the streets of Paris by turning a regular day into an unforgettable experience for the onlookers. Exiting the Thom Browne fashion show, she joined forces with a street musician to turn a random encounter into a spirited impromptu gig.

The Grammy-winning rapper initially hesitated by stating, “No, I’m scared.” However, her indecision dissolved into joviality as she stepped up to the microphone and channeled Whitney Houston. As TMZ reports, the Bronx native sang the opening lines of 1974’s”I Will Always Love You.”

Accompanied by the busker’s guitar, Cardi’s brief performance was concluded with her signature laugh, leaving the crowd with a memorable moment.

The musician’s spontaneous moment was a rare delight for her fans, who enthusiastically captured the moment with their phones. The Parisian street scene buzzed with energy as the former reality TV star interacted with her admirers and took a few photos.

However, her time in Paris hasn’t been solely devoted to spontaneous music renditions. Attending Paris Fashion Week, Cardi turned heads at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show by sporting a dramatic black bodycon velvet gown and a coat adorned with fluffy wool tufts.

Yet, recent personal accusations somewhat overshadow the rapper’s adventures in Paris. In a surprising twist, her husband, Offset, accused Cardi of infidelity in a post on Instagram Stories, stating, “My wife f**ked a n***a on me.”

Unfazed by the accusations, the “I Like It” rapper addressed the claims in a Twitter Spaces session. Paraphrasing Keyshia Cole’s “I Should’ve Cheated,” she fired back at Offset’s alleged betrayal by saying, “Listen. Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all… I’m f**king Cardi B, n***a.”

She warned against rash conclusions and questioned the identity of any potential lover, stating, “If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it’d not just be anybody.” Demonstrating her signature sass and unapologetic honesty, Cardi B urged Offset to “stop acting stupid” before dropping the mic on the subject: “That’s all I’m gonna motherf**king say.”