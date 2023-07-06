GloRilla and Yung Miami

GloRilla And Yung Miami Agree On Take About Criticism Black Women Receive

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.06.2023

On Wednesday (July 5), Grammy nominee GloRilla shared her insights about the trials of being a woman aiming for the stars in the music industry. 

The “Lick Or Sum” artist didn’t hesitate to express her thoughts on Twitter by stating, “Y’all hate on every hood b**ch dat make it out [and] it’s sick.” The tweet garnered immediate attention, including a supportive quote tweet from Yung Miami, who punctuated the sentiment with a resonating “VERY.”

Later the same day, Miami shed light on this issue again by posting, “Y’all HATE to see Black girls living the life they deserve. Make it make sense.” The post ignited discussion and garnered more than 26,000 likes and 8,000 retweets.

Breaking onto the scene with her 2022 track “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” in collaboration with Hitkidd, GloRilla’s stride in the industry has been nothing short of noteworthy. The CMG signee’s debut sensation notched a Best Rap Performance nomination at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Moreover, the musician basked in her first Top 10 achievement on the Billboard Hot 100 chart courtesy of “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B. The track from her album Anyways, Life’s Great scaled the heights of popularity, peaking at No. 9 in October 2022. Additionally, “On Wat U On” featuring Moneybagg Yo claimed a decent spot at No. 56 earlier this year.

Meanwhile, City Girls have had their share of chart-topping triumphs. Their rhythmic hits like “Twerk” featuring Cardi B peaked at No. 29, while “Act Up” hit No. 26 in 2019. Furthermore, their 2022 release “Good Love” cruised its way into the Hot 100, settling comfortably at No. 70.

More recently, both artists shared their take on Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor.” Yung Miami dropped two snippets on Twitter that included references to her billionaire boyfriend as well as Jada and Will Smith. On the other hand, GloRilla’s remix accompanied a music video that dropped in June.

