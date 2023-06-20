Yung Miami

Yung Miami Teases A Remix Of Latto's "Put It On Da Floor"

By Malcolm Trapp
  06.20.2023

Yung Miami recently hinted at a potential remix of Latto’s standout track “Put It On Da Floor.” On Monday (June 19), the City Girls artist took to Twitter, offering her followers a tantalizing preview of her laying down some potent verses over the original’s hard-hitting beat produced by Go Grizzly, Squat Beats, and Ben Hogarth.

“Rippin’ out the bands, b**ch, the hundreds all blue. B**ch, I’m f**kin’ on yo’ baby daddy and f**kin’ mines too. Swipe that n**ga nose and send him right back to you. B**ches buyin’ Birkin bags, but they ain’t crocodile, boo,” she rapped in one of the snippets.

In another clip, she seemingly references her relationship with Diddy and his billionaire status, stating, “Have you b**ches talkin’ like that, Caresha trendsetter. H**, rap for what? This p**sy pay the bills. A** clappin’ on the d**k, it’s givin’ Jada and Will. B**ch, cry for what? My n**ga worth a bil’. That n**ga shootin’ babies and then put me in his will.”

Whether the iteration will see an official release remains uncertain. However, let’s not forget Yung Miami and Latto already demonstrated their musical synergy earlier this year when they collaborated with Lola Brooke on the remix of “Don’t Play With It.” Debuted in March, their iteration of the track amassed over 14.7 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” is climbing the charts, currently sitting comfortably at No. 13 on Billboard Hot 100, following a remix featuring Cardi B. Its growing success signals another win for the two rappers, bolstering their impressive record. Regarding her version of the song, Miami responded to fans’ reactions, sharing, “I ain’t never said I was no lyricist either though.”

On the other hand, City Girls have been hinting at a summer of “elevated p**sy rap,” dropping two singles on June 8 and 9, respectively, as a teaser. “I Need a Thug,” which flips LL Cool J’s 1987 classic “I Need Love,” and the Southside-produced “Piñata” serve as a promising statement of intent from the dynamic duo.

Prior to these releases, City Girls teamed up with Diddy and Fabolous on “Act Bad” in May. This string of new music raises questions about an upcoming album, as the group’s last project, City On Lock, came out in 2020.

