News Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Missy Elliott Steps To Flyana Boss' Defense After Online Criticism / 07.10.2023

Missy Elliott is no stranger to championing emerging talents. She most recently turned her attention to rising duo Flyana Boss. Over the last several months, the pair quickly amassed a following across TikTok for their sprint-filled videos. Unfortunately, not all of their newfound success has led to positive feedback.

On Friday (July 7), one Twitter user contended that the duo’s habitual performance style and marketing approach were repetitive. However, Elliott leaped to their defense. She argued that consistency, particularly for new artists, is integral to building a strong brand and loyal fan base.

She explained, “This old school tactic — if you do a bunch of things, you confuse the audience. They don’t know who you are. That’s why most successful artists have eras and, for that era, they consistently do the same style and sound, so you build a particular fan base.”

Example my 1st album I wore FingerWaves the entire time. My sound was a futuristic vibe even down to the way I danced it was a jerky move. But all the elements established the type of artist I was… you must be consistent when you are a new artist☺️ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 7, 2023

Using her own career as a point of reference, the Virginia-born artist expounded on the impact of consistency in establishing an artist’s persona. “Example: My first album, I wore finger waves the entire time. My sound was a futuristic vibe even down to the way I danced; it was a jerky move. But all the elements established the type of artist I was… You must be consistent when you are a new artist,” she urged.

The critic seemingly absorbed Elliott’s constructive critique, appreciatively responding, “That’s all very true, and if YOU say it, it’s definitely facts. Thank you for actually explaining it instead of trying to come for me like everybody else. Adore you, Missy!!!”

Of course my love we are here to help each other grow and learn… I’m glad you mentioned it because I’m sure others may of thought the same🤷🏾‍♀️ but always remember a wise person ask questions! So you are one with wisdom💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 7, 2023

Flyana Boss continues to gain traction online. The video that sparked Elliott’s reaction has since accumulated a whopping 8.5 million views and 1.3 million likes on TikTok. Their song “You Wish” is a part of the group’s maxi-single “Make It A Double,” which debuted in June.

Meanwhile, Missy Elliott made a guest appearance on Chlöe Bailey’s solo debut album Pieces in March. The two collaborated on “Told Ya,” which was produced by FNZ and BoogzDaBeast.

Earlier, she starred in a Doritos ad with Jack Harlow ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl. Harlow spoke about working with Elliott, stating, “She’s so humble and completely down to earth and chill to talk to, so I enjoyed every second.”