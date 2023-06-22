News Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images and John Sciulli / Stringer via Getty Images Nicki Minaj And Ben Shapiro Trade Words Over Sexyy Red's "Pound Town" / 06.22.2023

After taking shots at Kanye West in 2022, Ben Shapiro is back in the spotlight with fresh controversy surrounding rising rap sensation Sexyy Red’s track “Pound Town 2” featuring Nicki Minaj.

The conservative commentator let loose in a recent video on Monday (June 19), dismissing the song as inferior to “the great pieces of art in the history of Western civilization.” He provocatively claimed that the sexually charged lyrics made Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” seem almost “childhood-friendly.”

“This all seems like an amazing way of capturing an excellent father for your son. I’m so glad that you’ve decided to open applications by describing the color of your booty hole. That is a great way to find your spouse,” Shapiro sarcastically stated. “Apparently, Nicki Minaj found it necessary to do a second version of ‘Pound Town.'”

Shortly after, Minaj fired back on Twitter, taunting Shapiro by invoking her alter ego, “Roman said leave his a** out of it sir! No pun intended.” The exchange ignited a beef between the two.

Shapiro, undeterred, returned to the platform on June 21 to retort, “Not possible, NICKIMINAJ, since you have apparently never recorded a song that left your a** out of it.” Swiftly, Minaj clapped back with a risqué comment hinting at a possible lyrical addition to her next track, “Next time, I’ll be sure to add my d**k. So you can suck it. Love you.” Unfazed, Shapiro took another jab at the artist, tweeting, “Surprise twist: NICKIMINAJ was the one with the anaconda all along.”

Roman said leave his ass out of it sir! No pun intended https://t.co/cdlRA1bZ8Y pic.twitter.com/sK6CIh25Fd — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 21, 2023

Not possible, @NICKIMINAJ, since you have apparently never recorded a song that left your ass out of it https://t.co/YNR8IqMNGF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 21, 2023

Surprise twist: @NICKIMINAJ was the one with the anaconda all along. https://t.co/alkfe6hL6L — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 22, 2023

In contrast to the fiery back-and-forth between Shapiro and Minaj, Sexyy Red has so far only responded by retweeting a few clips of Shapiro’s critical video. The lyricist’s silence amid the turmoil brings an unexpected calm to the escalating controversy.

“Pound Town 2” has undoubtedly captivated fans, while also stirring up a measure of dissent amongst detractors like Shapiro. The escalating online feud has sparked interest in the track, boosting its popularity and pushing it further into the spotlight.

As fans continue to witness and even engage in the exchanges between Shapiro and Minaj, the question remains whether the latter will respond to Shapiro’s latest remark.