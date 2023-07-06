News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images NLE Choppa Defends Sexyy Red And Claps Back At Bad Parenting Allegations / 07.06.2023

NLE Choppa recently took to Twitter to champion fellow artist Sexyy Red amid the surge of negative commentary she’s been subjected to. In a one-minute clip posted on Tuesday (July 4), the Memphis emcee was vocal about his admiration for the “Pound Town” hitmaker.

“Man, I keep seeing the hate that y’all have on my girl Sexyy Red,” said the 20-year-old musician. “I’m just a real supporter, a real fan, I love her energy and I love her music personally.”

Choppa continued his appeal by calling out listeners for their selective listening habits. “Y’all not gon’ always hear something that y’all accustomed to or use to,” he added. “Y’all need people like Sexyy Red to create a balance from serious to s**t that you can have fun to.”

Y’all don’t know how comments can effect someone everyday life. Keep being you @SexyyRed314_ don’t change for nobody but yourself! You know I’m supporting ! pic.twitter.com/8M5UzybTlK — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) July 4, 2023

“Y’all need to stop doing that girl like that. That s**t ain’t right because at the end of the day, she got a child, she feeding her child, she making money, and making sure that her baby straight. That’s all that matters. Y’all don’t know that girl, y’all ain’t met her. I’m just sticking up for her because I ain’t seen nobody else round this muthaf**ker sticking up for her, showing her all this love,” Choppa explained.

He added, “Why [does] our own community gotta tear down our own people? Why we can’t embrace her? Why we can’t understand where she come from? Why we can’t understand her music the same way we’ll understand somebody else music? Any other male music?” Y’all do males like that too, but it’s mainly the women.”

In response to the video, one Twitter user called out Choppa for allegedly not being supportive of his own child’s mother. They wrote, “Your [baby mama] was at her baby shower by herself yesterday. I don’t want to hear s**t from you about uplifting and supporting women.”

Your bm was at her baby shower by herself yesterday, I don’t want to hear shit from you about uplifting and supporting women 🫵🏾. https://t.co/l0261m9QeX — Shay 🩷 (@Cravingshay) July 5, 2023

The “Ain’t Gonna Answer” artist responded on Wednesday (July 5) afternoon with pictures of his first child and an accompanying tweet that read, “Y’all want Black men to be bad fathers so bad!! [It’s an] epidemic out here, not the COVID one, but the one that [causes] you to be all in the next person’s business! Meanwhile, lil Tay Tay’s nose running, pamper s**ty, and stomach empty.”

Y’all want black men to be bad fathers sooooooo bad!!

Issa epidemic out here, not the Covid one, but the one that cause you to be all in the next person business ! Meanwhile lil Tay Tay nose running, pamper shitty, and stomach empty. That’s TT baby more than yours 😃 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) July 5, 2023

As of late, Sexyy Red’s music has been gaining traction, with her provocative hit “Pound Town” earning a remix from Nicki Minaj in May. Her latest release, Hood Hottest Princess, hit streaming platforms in early June. It featured collaborations with artists like Juicy J, ATL Jacob, and Sukihana.