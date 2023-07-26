Ice Spice

Screenshot from Ice Spice’s “Deli” video

Ice Spice Gives The "Deli" A Makeover In New Music Video

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.26.2023

Ice Spice is making a name for herself this summer. Her recent work on the Barbie soundtrack and being featured on Taylor Swift’s “Karma” both continued her rise to mainstream success. 

Today (July 26), the Bronx native unveiled the music video for her latest hit, “Deli.” It served as one of the standout cuts from her recent project, Like..? (Deluxe).

In the song, Spice rapped, “She a baddie, she showin’ her panty. She shake it like jelly. Hunnid bands in Chanely. But I’m still shakin’ a** in a deli. With my b**ch gettin’ deady. He like him a wetty. He want the WAP, but I just want the fetty.”

The lyrics served as a reference to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 hit song “WAP,” as well as New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap.

Watch the visuals below.

Clocking in at just over two minutes, the music video captured exciting scenery in New York. Spice and her crew transform an after-hours deli into a vibrant dance floor. The lively performance ensued, complete with twerking on the countertops and stacking wads of cash. As the party continued indoors, the rapper stepped out, being met by an eager crowd ready to shower her with love.

In a candid chat with The Guardian, Spice recently shared the challenges she faces in her new, more public life. “I’ll be thinking that I’m low-key, but then people start to notice — and once one person notices, people start to form a crowd, and then I be getting a little overwhelmed,” she admitted.

The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” hitmaker also hinted at the sacrifices she’s had to make in her everyday life, saying, “That’s the biggest thing to adjust to in real life — not being able to be outside as myself as much. I more gotta be, like, hiding a little bit.”

Music Videos
Ice Spice
Ice Spice

TRENDING
News

Social Media Finds Woman Who Threw 36G-Sized Bra At Drake

Drake’s 36G bra-sized fan was revealed over the weekend following his Barclays Center tour stop.
By Malcolm Trapp
07.24.2023
News

Doja Cat Faces Backlash For Relationship With Comedian J.Cyrus

Doja Cat is facing backlash for her relationship with comedian J.Cyrus.
By Malcolm Trapp
07.23.2023
News

Sexyy Red Faces Criticism Over Rolling Loud Miami 2023 Entrance

Sexyy Red is facing backlash after walking two men out on leashes during her Rolling ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.23.2023
News

Quavo Addresses Offset's Kinship Claims In 'Rocket Power' Trailer

In his newly released ‘Rocket Power’ trailer, Quavo throws shade at Offset for saying that ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.22.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories