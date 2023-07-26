Music Videos Screenshot from Ice Spice’s “Deli” video Ice Spice Gives The "Deli" A Makeover In New Music Video / 07.26.2023

Ice Spice is making a name for herself this summer. Her recent work on the Barbie soundtrack and being featured on Taylor Swift’s “Karma” both continued her rise to mainstream success.

Today (July 26), the Bronx native unveiled the music video for her latest hit, “Deli.” It served as one of the standout cuts from her recent project, Like..? (Deluxe).

In the song, Spice rapped, “She a baddie, she showin’ her panty. She shake it like jelly. Hunnid bands in Chanely. But I’m still shakin’ a** in a deli. With my b**ch gettin’ deady. He like him a wetty. He want the WAP, but I just want the fetty.”

The lyrics served as a reference to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 hit song “WAP,” as well as New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap.

Watch the visuals below.

Clocking in at just over two minutes, the music video captured exciting scenery in New York. Spice and her crew transform an after-hours deli into a vibrant dance floor. The lively performance ensued, complete with twerking on the countertops and stacking wads of cash. As the party continued indoors, the rapper stepped out, being met by an eager crowd ready to shower her with love.

In a candid chat with The Guardian, Spice recently shared the challenges she faces in her new, more public life. “I’ll be thinking that I’m low-key, but then people start to notice — and once one person notices, people start to form a crowd, and then I be getting a little overwhelmed,” she admitted.

The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” hitmaker also hinted at the sacrifices she’s had to make in her everyday life, saying, “That’s the biggest thing to adjust to in real life — not being able to be outside as myself as much. I more gotta be, like, hiding a little bit.”