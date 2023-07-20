News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Ice Spice Details Drake Mentoring Her In Zane Lowe Interview / 07.20.2023

Ice Spice sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Wednesday (July 19) to discuss her thriving career and the relationship she maintains with hip hop luminary Drake, among other topics. The 23-year-old artist revealed their frequent exchanges of ideas and experiences within the music industry.

“We talk all the time, and we’re always just laughing about some things that go on,” Spice shared with Lowe. The “In Ha Mood” star confessed to seeking Drake’s counsel often, stating, “I’ll ask him, ‘What should I do with this?’ Or ‘How’d you go about this? Or did you ever experience that?'”

According to the Bronx native, Drizzy proved to be a valuable mentor by providing practical advice derived from his own experiences. “He’ll tell me, ‘I did this, and you should do that too because you can.’ And I’ll be like, ‘You’re right. Period. I’m going to do that.’ It’s like coach vibes,” the newcomer revealed.

Nicki Minaj is another rap veteran who shared her wisdom with Spice, particularly regarding the pitfalls of the industry. She noted during the interview, “I feel like I am absorbing advice from her and learning from her… And she’ll tell me, ‘Learn from my mistakes.'”

Spice gained prominence with her viral hits “Bikini Bottom” and “Munch (Feelin’ U)” from her Like..? EP released in January. It housed six tracks, including a collaboration with Lil Tjay on “Gangsta Boo.” The deluxe edition of the project is slated to drop on Friday (July 21), with her recently teased track “Deli” appearing on the release as well.

Drake and Spice’s relationship dates back to August 2022, after her breakout hit “Munch (Feelin’ U)” caught the former’s attention. Their close association led to some confusion when the Toronto rapper seemed to slight her in his track “BackOutsideBoyz” on Her Loss. However, the musician later confirmed there was “no beef” between them. She told The New York Times, “We spoke after that a couple [of] times, and we’re good.”

As she prepares for her debut tour as the opening act for Doja Cat’s “Scarlet Tour” later this year, the musician is evidently thrilled. In her chat with Lowe, she also expressed her excitement and admiration for Doja by predicting, “That might be the tour of the year.”

The artist concluded, “She’s proven that time and time again. Now no one doubts it anymore. It’s like she’s lived three lives in one life… I love her down. I’m really a fan of her.”

Check out the rapper’s “A Day with Ice Spice in The Bronx” with Apple Music below.