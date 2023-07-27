News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Interrupts Lil Yachty's "The Really Good Podcast" Interview With Bobbi Althoff / 07.27.2023

In the latest episode of “The Really Good Podcast,” host Bobbi Althoff turned her focus on hip hop heavyweight Lil Yachty today (July 27). Following her headline-grabbing interview with Drake, the TikTok star’s latest one-on-one gifted listeners with another riveting hour of candid dialogue.

Early in their exchange, she broached the depth of Yachty’s relationship with the Toronto superstar. With Yachty comfortably dressed in an “I Love Scene H**s” t-shirt, he offered a refreshingly candid response. The artist suggested that their rapport runs as deep as “the center of the Earth.” Although he stopped short of declaring Drizzy his best friend worldwide, the Atlanta native admitted he is certainly in his “Top 3.”

Toward the end of their conversation, Drake fittingly interrupted the interview. In a snippet shared alongside the episode’s debut, Althoff stated, “Don’t say nothing crazy.”

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker revealed, “It ain’t easy. It’s a tough one to power through, I’m not going to lie to you. God bless her heart, though.” Yachty responded, “Brother, I’m the one holding this conversation alive. I’ll tell you that much.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Yachty spoke to the TikToker about his latest venture, “A Safe Place Podcast.” He explained, “I did it for my best friend… I did it because I wanted to make him rich.” When asked whether it was working, the musician replied, “Not yet. Well, I don’t know. We got our first sponsor. We got a pretty good signing deal. He’s not rich, but he has more money than he started with.”

Moreover, Althoff’s sit-down with Drake not only paved the way for her exchange with Yachty but also bolstered her show’s reputation. The Toronto native’s scolding of the host for missing her daughter’s first birthday for their interview sparked amusement and debate among fans.

Evident in this interview, the special camaraderie between Drake and Yachty highlighted the mutual respect they share. Yachty’s acknowledgment of the rapper as a role model echoed the sentiments of many others in the industry, including 21 Savage and Ice Spice.

Watch the full “The Really Good Podcast” episode with Lil Yachty below.