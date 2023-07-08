News Steve Russell / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Says The World Is Being Homophobic Toward Him / 07.08.2023

Drake is one of the biggest stars in pop culture. Therefore, everything he does will be analyzed by the general public. Early this morning (July 8), Drake and Lil Yachty went back and forth in the “Nice For What” rapper’s comments.

In the Toronto-bred emcee’s limited comments, Yachty initially said, “Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear.” Shortly after, Drake responded by saying, “GET OUT MY COMMENTS. YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I WOULD STOP BITING THEM, AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE ‘RICH FLEX.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

This comment is the first time Drake has addressed the reasoning for his recent use of nail polish. He went viral for rocking yellow polish on a stream with Lil Yachty and recently was seen sporting pink colored nails ahead of his first stop on his “It’s All A Blur Tour.” The 21 Savage-assisted tour started in Chicago, Illinois, on July 5.

Lil Yachty went on to console the Her Loss rapper by commenting, “champagnepapi, woo-sah brother. [You’re] not supposed to have these episodes in public,” Boat joked. “It’s fine. They just don’t get [you], bro #UDIFFERENTAF.”

Drake is known for his tongue-in-cheek style of humor. His sarcasm makes it hard for fans to know when he is truly bothered by something. In 2011, he famously rapped, “I wonder if they’d ever survive in this era. In a time where it’s recreation. To pull all your skeletons out the closet like Halloween decorations. I know of all the things that I hear they be pokin’ fun at. Never the flow, though. They know I run that,” on “Lord Knows.”

The child actor-turned-global music icon understands this is what comes with the life he chose.