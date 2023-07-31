News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Summer Walker Signals Lil Meech Breakup: "Can’t Do That Cheatin' Stuff" / 07.31.2023

Summer Walker and “BMF” actor Lil Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) have reportedly called it quits. Made public in May and marked by several high-profile outings, the relationship appeared to have hit an unexpected roadblock.

Walker, previously seen at this year’s BET Awards alongside Meech, seemed to confirm the split in a series of Instagram Story posts today (July 31). “Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda, but I couldn’t. It was cute, though; I wish him the best,” read the first monochrome dispatch. The sentiment seemingly hinted at her attempts to mirror Jayda Cheaves’ resilience amid relationship turmoil with Lil Baby.

The story took a clearer turn with a follow-up post from the Over It singer. She added, “Can’t do that cheatin’ stuff.” Left to connect the dots, fans have since assumed this to be a formal announcement of their breakup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Previously defiant in the face of infidelity rumors, the pair managed to maintain a united front until now. The breakup revelation followed hot on the heels of online backlash faced by Meech for his perceived lackluster performance in Rylo Rodriguez’s “Been One” music video.

Meech responded to the criticism with an Instagram post featuring him and Walker together, bearing the caption “4life” – a proclamation now thrown into question by the purported romance implosion.

In a social media exchange that followed the split, Cheaves also made her feelings known. She commented on a recap post of the situation shared by The Shade Room. Cheaves stated, “I learned my lesson after ONE kid. [Motherf**kers] ‘round here starting they own trends and tryna INSERT ME in for laughs on The Shade Room. NO.”

This isn’t Walker’s first high-profile relationship in the public eye. The Atlanta native previously dated producer London On Da Track, with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter. More recently, she welcomed twins in December 2022 with rapper Lvrd Pharaoh.