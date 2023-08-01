News Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images, and Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images Chlöe Bailey, Drake, And More Mourn The Loss Of Angus Cloud / 08.01.2023

The tragic news of “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud’s death at age 25 sent a wave of sorrow through the entertainment industry. Cloud’s family confirmed his passing on Monday (July 31).

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the statement said. “As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

Devastated by the loss of his father the previous week, Cloud was grappling with the void. The family shared, “Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

His cause of death remains undisclosed.

Not just limited to his peers, many celebrities and members of the hip hop community, including Drake, Questlove, and several others, expressed their heartfelt condolences. Serving as an executive producer on the hit show, Drizzy posted a photo of Cloud on his Instagram Stories. He lauded him as a “good soul.” Meanwhile, Quest paid his tribute by declaring Cloud’s on-screen character Fez as “the spiritual center of ‘Euphoria.’”

In the wake of this news, “Euphoria” co-star Alexa Demie expressed her grief through a heartbroken emoji on her Instagram Story. Playing Maddy Perez in the HBO series, Demie’s post followed the announcement of the late actor’s passing.

Meanwhile, Denzel Curry penned an emotional tribute saying, “Not the news I wanted to hear this morning, G. Rest in power, Angus Cloud.” The rapper later reminisced about their chance meeting on a flight to Dublin. The Florida native also praised the actor’s humility and chilled demeanor despite his fame.

Angus was just a regular dude from Oakland he really didn’t give a fuck about being famous at all he just wanted to do him and do the things he liked man was chill — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) July 31, 2023

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

On the same day, actor Colman Domingo shared a group photo with the show’s cast, captioning it, “And that was his smile. That was him. May he rest sweetly in peace.”

His passing was also mourned by Kid Cudi, who wrote, “This hurts, man. One of the realest dudes in this business. F**k.”

This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business. Fuck https://t.co/MMckGXu0P6 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 31, 2023

Angus Cloud’s death is currently under investigation, according to a police statement to TMZ, with no suspicion of foul play.