New Music Screenshot from Denzel Curry’s “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ” video Denzel Curry Teases New Project With "BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ" / 07.20.2023

Today (July 20), Denzel Curry treated fans to his latest single, “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ.” The ominous track melds horror-filled beats and echoes of a chilling hook.

Returning to the spotlight following his reflective fifth studio album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, the musician makes it abundantly clear he’s still game for unleashing gritty, grimy rap when called for. This release notably marks the Florida rapper’s first solo single of the year.

“Mane, how the f**k you get all your bread took? I’m a real n**ga, leave a trail full of dead crooks. Opposite of snakes, you’re the type to make the feds look. I could make the shell shook, that chopper sing like Sam Cooke,” he raps in the record’s lone verse.

In addition to the single, Curry also unveiled an accompanying music video helmed by director Omar Jones. The visuals are a tapestry of the Miami artist’s life, showcasing a ride around the city, a lively house party, and an undercurrent of his signature menacing energy. Watch “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ” below.

However, the rapper has been far from stagnant in the interim. His musical footprint expanded further with a debut on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” in June 2022. The six-song set saw the musician performing standout cuts like “Melt Session #1,” “Walkin,” and “Troubles.” Meanwhile, he also unloaded collaborations with fellow artists Armani White and Midwxst over the past several months.

The latest release fuels speculation about Denzel Curry’s projects this year. While nothing is confirmed yet, the rumor mill suggests a potential collaborative project with JPEGMAFIA. Last month, the artist wrote, “TWO ALBUMS LEFT TO GO. I’M LOCKED IN.” The “Ultimate” hitmaker later quote-tweeted his post, stating, “So wassup with Album 2?”

JPEG later replied, “Ready when [you] are.” The duo first collaborated on Curry’s “VENGEANCE” from his 2018 album TA13OO. Their last joint effort arrived in 2020 with the debut of “BALD!”

So wassup with Album 2 https://t.co/NNg1xCfrMy — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) June 25, 2023