Akbar V Sends Shots At Cardi B: "We Don't Throw Mics, We Throw Up Our Fists" / 08.03.2023

On Wednesday (Aug. 2) night, Cardi B found herself in the crosshairs of Akbar V’s criticism. The Atlanta rapper stirred up social media drama after alleging that the multiplatinum artist’s latest track, “JEALOUSY,” slighted her.

One lyric from the song seemed to have gotten under Akbar’s skin, causing her to leap into Atlanta’s defense. In the recently released record, Cardi rapped, “Been to Atlanta, but b**ches ain’t brave. How b**ches mad? I’m the No. 1 pick. It’s funny, your n**ga the one that’s a trade.”

“Ain’t no b**ch gonna act like my city no punk,” she declared in a video clip reposted by The Neighborhood Talk. She continued, “Even if you wasn’t talking about me, b**ch. Ain’t no b**ch from Atlanta no punk. We very brave in Atlanta.”

While users online predominantly considered Akbar‘s claims a stretch, the rapper continued to fire off shots. One person commented, “She’s annoying. Every time [The Neighborhood Talk] posts her, she’s saying or doing something negative. I’m tired of seeing her [at this point].”

Another added, “But Cardi didn’t lie. ATL [is] full of cap. So many other states wanna come down here with their cap. Got us looking bad!”

Fueling the controversy, Akbar alluded to a recent incident where Cardi launched her microphone into the crowd. The tweet read, “Them PR stunts got you begging for clicks. We don’t throw mics, we throw up our fists.”

Later, she wrote, “When [b**ches] diss me, everyone wants me to [do what? Twitter beef]… Nope… I go right in [the] studio and rap… Please stop acting like [b**ches are] not dissing me. Then when I respond, they act like I’m starting [s**t].”

Them pr stunts got you begging for clicks , we don't throw mics we throw up our fists…. 😩😂 #yougetit — Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) August 2, 2023

When bchs diss me , everyone wants me to do what twitter beef … nope … i go right in studio and rap ….

Please stop acting like bchs not dissing me then when i respond they act like I'm starting shiiii…. nope I'm just rapping … just like they doing …. 😘 — Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) August 3, 2023

Reports indicated that the thrown mic made Cardi the suspect in a Las Vegas battery report. Additionally, the device found its way onto eBay, where the bidding reached a staggering $99,900.