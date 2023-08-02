News MEGA / Contributor via Getty Images Microphone Thrown By Cardi B Auctioned For Over $85,000 On eBay / 08.02.2023

Following an incident involving Cardi B in Las Vegas, the microphone she threw at a fan is up for auction on eBay.

The Bronx-born artist was on stage at Drai’s Nightclub when the event occurred. Reportedly, due to the intense Vegas heat, she requested to be sprayed with water. However, one attendee seemingly went a step too far by launching a full cup of liquid and ice at the star. In response, Cardi threw her mic into the crowd.

The now-infamous microphone, which was originally valued at $1,000, belongs to a Vegas-based company that supplies audio equipment to local clubs. Its owner, Scott Fisher, confirmed the news by revealing the device was easily identifiable post-incident thanks to the white “MAIN” tape at the base. Despite being flung, the mic remained functional and would allow the auction’s victor to utilize it for their own means.

The listing read, “This is the mic that has been seen all over the country flying into the crowd after Cardi was splashed with some liquid. The mic still works, as I tested it when it came back to the audio shop this afternoon [July 31]. If you ever wanted to use it, you would still need a receiver, which is not part of the auction. I will also include a letter stating this is the actual microphone shown in all the videos being shown nationwide.”

It continued, “I was encouraged to sell the mic but decided I would try to do something good. [One hundred percent] of the profit from the sale of this mic will be evenly split among two charities. The first charity is a local Las Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas.”

At the time of the auction, bids started at $500. However, as the news spread, its interest evidently skyrocketed. Currently, the highest bid sits at an astounding $85,000 after 61 participants.

Meanwhile, the person the microphone allegedly hit pursued legal action against Cardi earlier this week. As per TMZ, the rapper is now involved in a pending battery case.

On Friday (July 28), Cardi teamed up with her husband, Offset, for their latest track, “JEALOUSY.” The single, which samples Three 6 Mafia’s “Jealous A** B**ch,” served as a direct rebuke to their detractors.