Offset And Cardi B Address Infidelity Rumors On "JEALOUSY" / 07.28.2023

Released today (July 28), Offset and Cardi B reunited for their fiery new track “JEALOUSY.” It marks the couple’s first collaboration since making waves in 2019’s platinum hit “Clout.”

Kicking off the track, the Migos artist rapped, “Cartier bracelet, they matchin’ with the chain. Dirt up on my name, man, you n**gas should be shamed. Knock off her boot when I’m throwin’ up gang. Diamond fruit loops in this watch, and it’s plain.”

In her verse, Cardi addressed the recurring rumors of infidelity by Offset, which previously made rounds over the past few weeks. She unloaded, “They’re too worried ’bout me and my n**ga. You should worry ’bout the n**ga yours sleep with, hmm. Face is giving and never not gave. Been to Atlanta, but b**ches ain’t brave. How b**ches mad? I’m the No. 1 pick. It’s funny, your n**ga the one that’s a trade.”

Watch the music video for “JEALOUSY” below.

Elsewhere in the song, the New York native stated, “Look, let’s keep it a bean, let’s keep it a buck. If I had a d**k, it need to be sucked. All of my opps is runnin’ they jibs. Stomach too big, it need to be tucked.”

Offset drew the public’s attention to “JEALOUSY” by tapping Academy Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis for a skit that recreated James Brown’s infamous 1988 interview on CNN. The minute-long clip, which was coupled with the release of the record’s cover art featuring Cardi playfully shoving her husband’s face in front of a car, amplified anticipation for the single earlier this week.

The track marked Offset’s third for the year, following “2 Live” and “TBS.” In a conversation with Variety in May, the musician revealed his impending album’s impressive roster of features, including Travis Scott, Future, Chlöe Bailey, Latto, and more.

However, the interview took a solemn turn when discussing the untimely death of his late group member, Takeoff. “It’s hard for me to talk about s**t right now,” he shared. As reported by the publication, the rapper struggled to continue the interview before eventually ending the conversation due to its emotional toll.