News Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Busta Rhymes Gifts Scar Lip Her First Diamond Chain: "I Never Got Anything Like This Before” / 08.14.2023

Busta Rhymes bestowed two remarkable gifts on emerging artist Scar Lip: A diamond chain and timeless wisdom.

The latter took to social media on Sunday (Aug. 13) to share her excitement. She revealed that Rhymes gave her some icy jewelry — the first of its kind she’s ever received. Accompanied by an inspiring video of the generous gesture, the rapper showed it off to her fans.

However, it wasn’t just the chain that captured her audience’s attention. In a clip, the legendary MC gave some earnest advice that truly resonated with Scar. “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. You feel me, Scar Lip? So be nice, consistently. Consistently,” he said.

Check out the recording below.

Busta rhymes gifted me a diamond chain 🥺❤️❤️ I never got anything like this before pic.twitter.com/8leE8mncoC — Scar_lip (@scar_lip) August 13, 2023

The video also featured a glimpse of Rhymes introducing Scar on stage during their performance on 50 Cent’s “The Final Lap Tour” in Brooklyn.

The “I Know What You Want” hitmaker isn’t the only artist to give Scar words of encouragement. In June, Cardi B shared that she met with the “This Is New York” rapper.

On Instagram Live, Cardi stated, “She’s so shy, but I really want to let you know that, however you think your friends are, I’m probably the same way but… hyper. I think you guys should let her know what you would like to see from her because I really want her to make it. She’s such a dope a** person, and y’all need to watch out. And I think she should be [a] XXL Freshman [this] year or whatever.”

Alongside Jeremih, Rhymes has been energizing the stage with 50 during “The Final Lap Tour,” which is slated to run through November. The East Flatbush artist is reportedly working on an album produced by Swizz Beatz coming out soon. Earlier this year, he enlisted BIA for their “Beach Ball” single and accompanying visuals.