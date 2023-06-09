News Jerritt Clark/Contributor vis Getty Images and Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Meets With Scar Lip: "She’s Such A Dope A** Person" / 06.09.2023

On Thursday (June 8), Cardi B jumped on Instagram Live to share a meeting that she had with up-and-coming rapper Scar Lip. During the session, the “WAP” rapper gushed about her Bronx counterpart as part of a proper introduction to her fanbase.

“Hey guys, so I’m with Scar Lip right now and we go to the same studio all the time,” Cardi revealed. “So I was like, ‘Yo, she should come upstairs, so we could have a little chat,’ because she’s a dope a** person, and like, her story is so interesting and everything about her is so interesting.”

Following a bashful hello from Scar Lip, Cardi continued, “She’s so shy, but I really want to let you know that, however you think your friends are, I’m probably the same way but… hyper. I think you guys should let her know what you… would like to see from her because I really want her to make it, and she’s such a dope a** person, and y’all need to watch out. And I think she should be [a] XXL Freshman [this] year or whatever.”

Following a slew of impressive cuts, Scar Lip struck gold with the April release “This Is New York,” which has become the latest anthem to go viral in the Big Apple. Currently, she’s said to be working on her official debut project — titled Scars & Stripes — alongside Swizz Beatz.

Meanwhile, the world has been waiting for a new Cardi B album since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy, a body of work that received both critical and commercial acclaim across the globe. Back in May, she promised that a follow-up is coming while also being honest about her qualms. “I’ve been having a lot of anxiety because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour, and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids,” she admitted.