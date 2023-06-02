News Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Scar Lip Inks Deal With Epic Records / 06.02.2023

On Thursday (June 1), Scar Lip revealed that she is now an artist under the Epic Records imprint. Among the many who shared the news was Mona Scott-Young, who posted an image of her with the rising talent alongside Swizz Beatz, Ezekiel Lewis, Darrin Dean, and Treiva Williams. All are now a part of Scar Lip’s team as she transitions to the next level of her career. In one video that’s making rounds on the internet, all parties can be seen toasting to success with several other members of Epic’s staff.

Over the past few years, Scar Lip had been building momentum with a series of freestyles and poetry clips that ranged from emotionally charged to madcap. In 2022, she struck big with the drill-esque number “Glizzy Gobbler,” which immediately went viral due to its title and matching visual. In April, her exponentially growing fanbase received “This Is New York,” a new anthem for Scar Lip’s hometown that’s already spawned notable remixes with Busta Rhymes and Snoop Dogg.

In a new interview with Vlad TV (above), Scar Lip named Boosie Badazz as an early reason for her current success. “That’s when motion started coming in,” she began. “His push, his co-sign got me a lot of press. And I feel like I made it, bro. That s**t helped my career a lot.”

She also gave the same credit to Shaq, who she collaborated with on “Bodies Freestyle” in April. “Shaq slid in my DMs. He was like, ‘Yo, keep spittin’ that hard s**t.’ It was like 4 o’clock in the morning. Something told me [to] check my phone. I look, I see Shaquille O’Neal text me. Is this a dream? Is this real? I started jumpin’ up goin’ crazy… What people don’t know is, Shaq sent my music to over 50 DJs.”