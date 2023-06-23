BIA and Busta Rhymes

Screenshot from Busta Rhymes’ “Beach Ball” video

BIA Joins Busta Rhymes For Their Joint Effort "Beach Ball"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.23.2023

In the sweltering summer heat, Busta Rhymes and BIA dropped their buoyant track “Beach Ball” today (June 23). A pulsating combination of Busta’s signature low-register rhymes and Perico Princess’ surefire lyrics, the song arrives ahead of the former’s forthcoming album.

BIA brings her characteristic flamboyance to the record, adding a punch of fierce femininity. She raps, “Put her in the ocean, but she suck at beach ball. H**s moving up and down, seesaw. Give me backshots, now it’s back to D.R. Fly you out to P.R., can’t put you in no Dior. Look into my eyes, you could tell I want a D-boy.”

Busta showcases his renowned depth of voice and rhythmic skill elsewhere, delivering lines like, “See I inflated the plot. Ever since the day of crack sales, I upgraded the block, n**ga.” Watch the Michael Garcia-directed visuals below.

The lead-up to the track’s release piqued fan curiosity with Busta mysteriously clearing his Instagram page last week, leaving a cryptic image of a beach ball. The caption hinted at a significant date, “6.23.23,” now revealed to be the time of debut for “Beach Ball.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Busta Rhymes (@bustarhymes)

Industry heavyweights such as Swizz Beatz and Hitmaka expressed their eagerness for the new release in the comments, while fellow artists like DJ Khaled — who appears in the final seconds of the clip — and Dre of Cool & Dre reposted the beach ball image in a show of support.

Additionally, Swizz teased news of possible music from the “I Know What You Want” artist during an Instagram Live last month, heaping praise on Busta for his long-standing career in an appreciation post.

The superproducer highlighted the rapper’s longevity in the industry and said, “My bro got all new deals, all new music coming out. I just want to take the time to say I appreciate my brother Busta Rhymes for his longevity, his distinctive style, and voice. I wish everybody a long career like Busta Rhymes. He’s the biggest deal.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz)

