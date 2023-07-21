News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Says His New Album Is Coming In "A Couple Of Weeks Or Some S**t" / 07.21.2023

Drake sent his fans into a frenzy during the latest “It’s All A Blur” tour stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Dropping a tantalizing tease, the acclaimed artist hinted that his upcoming studio album, For All the Dogs, is on the brink of release.

“I got a freestyle dropping tomorrow. I got an album coming in, like, I don’t know… a couple of weeks or some s**t,” he stated. Subsequently, the news ignited a wave of excitement that quickly reverberated through the crowd and spilled onto social media last night (July 20).

Amid the buzz, Twitter also reacted to images of the Grammy-winning artist leaving his hotel wearing a canine mask. It added fuel to the speculation surrounding the album’s impending release.

While the release date remains vague, Drake told fans in an earlier Chicago concert about his commitment to putting out music. Pushing back against the industry norm of lengthy hiatuses, he said, “There’s no three, four, or five-year break for me. That’s not my style. I see you out here, enjoying summer — I’ve got to deliver!”

Balancing a rigorous schedule for the “It’s All A Blur Tour” — running until October — the Toronto rapper is demonstrating his prolific nature by preparing to release the follow-up to his collaborative effort with 21 Savage, Her Loss.

It also follows his surprise dance LP, Honestly, Nevermind, and his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, maintaining a relentless pace of production.

Moreover, the “Search & Rescue” rapper recently announced the release of a poetry book titled “Titles Ruin Everything” and revealed that his new album was conceived as a companion piece. Quoting a line from his song “Headlines,” he playfully teased fans on his website. It read, “They say they miss the old Drake. Girl, don’t tempt me.”

Drizzy’s recent Montreal performance saw him stoke audience participation with an unusual call to action. Encouraging his audience to shun any potential summer heartbreak, he rallied: “All my ladies refusing to put up with nonsense this summer, make some noise! And to my dogs out there, if you’re done dealing with drama from these women, let me hear an ‘arf arf arf arf’!”