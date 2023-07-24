News Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Finds Woman Who Threw 36G-Sized Bra At Drake / 07.24.2023

Social media identified the fan who sent a bra flying on stage during Drake’s ongoing “It’s All A Blur Tour.” The bra was size 36G, causing quite the commotion and an uproarious reaction from the musician himself.

“Damn,” the Grammy-winning rapper exclaimed while scanning the bra during a performance of his hit song “One Dance.” He called out to the crowd, “36G? Locate this woman immediately!” His request didn’t fall on deaf ears, and the internet swiftly sprang into action.

On Sunday (July 23), Olivia Veronica Corr, the fan in question, took to TikTok to reveal herself as the source of the airborne undergarment. In her video, she can be seen chucking the bra at the Her Loss artist from her point of view.

“IT’S MEEEEE!!!! It’s me. A lot of girls [are] posting it’s them, but this is not to get confused. It’s me,” she insisted, as confusion arose with multiple women claiming the act. Watch the video below.

Drake is no stranger to flying bras at his concerts. In July, during a Chicago tour stop, he expressed his affection for women of all sizes after a similar encounter. Subsequently, the artist shared a message of inclusivity and appreciation.

“Let’s see what we’re working with. That’s you? It looks like you threw this — 36DD — some knocks, I’m not gonna lie,” he playfully remarked. “By the way, we don’t discriminate, though. Shout out to the girls with the small titties. Shout out to the girls with little booties, big booties, you know? All races, all faces, all places.”

Aside from the bra-catching incidents, Drake‘s tour and his recent interview on “The Really Good Podcast” have kept him in the spotlight. The superstar expressed his views on marriage during the chat with Bobbi Althoff, saying he might tie the knot eventually, but his life and work are currently his priority.

He shared, “I don’t know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something. I think I will eventually… I don’t know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority.”