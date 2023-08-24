News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Blueface's Alleged Attacker Arrested After Fight Altercation / 08.24.2023

On Wednesday (Aug. 23), Blueface experienced an unexpected interruption during his workout that escalated to violence. While training at Kaminsky Boxing Gym in San Fernando Valley, the 26-year-old rapper was approached by a man who Blue claimed pulled a knife on him.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage, which was later uploaded to the “Thotiana” artist’s social media accounts. It showed the unidentified individual entering the boxing gym with a dog. Initially, Blueface attempted to ignore the man’s approach by walking toward his trainer, David Kaminsky. However, the confrontation quickly spiraled.

Despite Kaminsky’s efforts to intervene, Blue engaged in a heated verbal exchange with the man. Eventually, words turned to blows with the rapper landing several punches before the clip ended.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Brandon Henry Snell was arrested and booked for felony assault with a deadly weapon after turning himself in. His Rottweiler, which was present during the altercation, reportedly remained at the police station until a family member retrieved it.

In a social media post yesterday, Blueface updated his fans on the situation. He wrote, “I won’t be able to fight Oct. 14 due to an injury. Won’t have enough time to heal. Don’t say I ducked [nothing]. Bro came with a dog [and] a knife at 10 a.m.”

The California native also shared updates on his Instagram Story. He added, “It was just a leg shot, guys. I’m OK. Y’all don’t gotta blow up my phone or nothing.”

The incident forced the musician to cancel his upcoming boxing match with Salt Papi in October. Despite this setback, the rapper’s fans remain supportive by expressing their relief that he wasn’t seriously injured.

Blueface’s amateur boxing career was marked by both successes and challenges. After defeating TikToker Kane Trujillo by unanimous decision last year, he encountered obstacles in 2022, which included cancellations and license issues. His recent victory over British influencer Ed Matthews and a sparring session with Floyd Mayweather Jr. also garnered attention in anticipation of the artist’s next match.