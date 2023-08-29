News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images SZA And Summer Walker Have A Twerk-Off During Vacation, Possibly Working On New Music / 08.29.2023

On Monday (Aug. 28) night, Summer Walker posted clips of her hanging out with SZA on her Instagram Story. The duo ignited joint effort rumors with their social media antics while seemingly spending time outside the country.

Wearing nightwear, both artists showed off their dancing skills. The videos, which were quickly reshared by 2Cool2Blog, were followed by a number of fan reactions. Some thirsted after the pair, while others begged the “No Love” collaborators for more music.

“Twerking in [a] slave dress is crazy,” commented one user. They compared Walker’s nightgown to a one-piece dress from the past. Another wrote, “Love Black women supporting Black women… They seem like they should balance one another’s energy out nicely, too. SZA is clearly in a giving mood [and] Summer looks like she needs a charge.”

The post arrived amid growing anticipation for the TDE singer’s SOS deluxe album. Fans also speculated that Walker’s presence suggested an upcoming collaboration between the two powerhouse vocalists.

Further fueling the fire, Justin Bieber recently made an appearance in SZA’s newly released “Snooze” video. Reportedly, the former will be featured on a remix of the aforementioned track.

In a recent interview with Elle, SZA spoke about her decision to get a Brazilian butt lift. She noted, “I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time… I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more a**.’”

Elsewhere, “SOS Tour” director Ian Valentine spoke on the musician’s recent arena run. She said, “These are powerful songs that really require an amazing performance out of her musically. She’s got to do that while she’s doing choreo, navigating set changes, and the physicality of the performance space, all while looking beautiful and like she’s having a great time. She navigates all of those challenges so well that the show just feels seamless. She’s a fighter who is serious about her performance. She’s also her toughest critic.”

SZA is slated to hit the road again in September for the second leg of the tour. She will venture across Miami, Nashville, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and several other major cities with opening act D4vd.