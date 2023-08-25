Music Videos Screenshot from SZA’s “Snooze” video SZA Recruits Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, And More For "Snooze" Video / 08.25.2023

SZA’s romantic hit “Snooze” was reimagined in an intimate new video featuring several familiar faces. Notably, pop sensation Justin Bieber made a cameo. The surreal clip introduced an unexpected twist, chronicling the rise and fall of relationships between the SOS artist, her co-stars, and a robot in a fitted cap.

Much like the song’s lyrics, SZA delivered a performance that spans the emotional spectrum. She serenaded Justin in a bedroom setting before things took an aggressive turn. The video also showcased her teasing Woody McClain with a sultry dance before fighting for his attention.

Romantic picnics with Young Mazino evolved into heated arguments while Benny Blanco enjoyed a meal served by SZA. However, toward the end of the visuals, the robot received the most intimate attention with the singer performing a lap dance. The latter was teased in a trailer that debuted on Aug. 12.

In the song, SZA sang, “I can’t lose when I’m with you. How can I snooze and miss the moment? You just too important. Nobody do body like you do. I can’t lose when I’m with you. How can I snooze and miss the moment?”

Watch below.

Having previously directed hits such as “PSA” and “Nobody Gets Me,” Bradley J. Calder helmed the video.

Meanwhile, Justin, who is part of the song’s extended remix, attended SZA’s Los Angeles show earlier this year with his wife, Hailey Bieber. Today, the TDE artist also dropped a “Snooze” four-track bundle, which includes a sped-up and instrumental version of the original song.

The St. Louis-born singer teased a deluxe edition of SOS slated to come out later this year with a reported 10 bonus tracks. The double platinum LP has already garnered more than 700 million streams worldwide. “Snooze” marked the fourth No. 1 hit from the album and continues to dominate the top of Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs and R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts.