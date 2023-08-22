News Matt Winkelmeyer / Contributor via Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images D4vd To Join The Second Leg Of SZA's North American "SOS Tour" / 08.22.2023

Just weeks before the return of SZA’s “SOS Tour,” the acclaimed singer unveiled a surprising addition to the second leg of its North America run. Houston-based musician d4vd will be joining as a supporting act.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, the 18-year-old artist exclaimed, “[I’m] trying not to panic. SZA, thank you for having me on tour. I cannot believe my eyes right now. This is going to be insane.”

d4vd rose to acclaim thanks to multiplatinum hits like “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me.” Most recently, he celebrated his latest release, “Notes From A Wrist.” Inspired by a childhood friend’s struggle with depression, the track surpassed the 1 million streaming mark on Spotify. It also set the stage for his forthcoming EP, The Lost Petals, which hits streaming platforms on Sept. 8.

In a press release, d4vd explained the raw emotions behind the song. The singer said, “It describes the pain experienced in an unstable home and something a lot of people in my generation experience and can relate to. The sonics are very stripped back, and the vocals almost sound like a looming voice in your head.”

After an estimated $34.5 million gross in the first leg, SZA and her team are preparing for an even more robust second run of the “SOS Tour.” Starting on Sept. 20 in Miami, the voyage will traverse major cities like Toronto, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Chicago, and Houston before concluding in Phoenix on Oct. 29.

While 2023’s Made In America festival, where SZA was slated to co-headline with Lizzo, was officially canceled, fans can still catch her live performances next month.

In December, the “Love Galore” singer earned her first No. 1 project on the Billboard 200 chart with SOS. It debuted with 318,000 album-equivalent units in the week ending Dec. 15. The 23-song LP boasted guest appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.