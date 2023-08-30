News Natasha Campos / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Allegedly Subpoenas Tasha K's Wire Transfers And Tax Records / 08.30.2023

Over the past year, Cardi B escalated her legal battle against Tasha K, born LaTasha Kebe, who already owes the “WAP” rapper roughly $4 million in defamation damages. To ensure she gets paid, the New York native allegedly requested extensive financial documents, including wire transfers and tax returns.

Today (Aug. 30), VIBE reported that the rap superstar issued subpoenas to various institutions, targeting Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Discover Financial, and American Express, among others. The move seemingly aimed to scrutinize the media personality’s economic history, ensuring that she was honest about her monetary assets since filing for bankruptcy this past May. If true, the legal action would serve as part of a larger effort to verify Kebe’s pecuniary transparency.

The publication also noted that the “Hot S**t” hitmaker notified the presiding judge of the subpoenas. The documents allegedly demanded access to a comprehensive array of Kebe’s fiscal activities. This includes account statements, deposit and withdrawal records, as well as wire transfer information.

The ongoing legal issues between Cardi and Tasha K traced back to January 2022 when the blogger was found liable for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional harm. Initially, the “Unwine With Tasha K” host was ordered to pay nearly $3 million, but after her failed appeal, the judge upped the ante and commanded her to reimburse an additional $1 million.

Kebe filed for bankruptcy in May, claiming less than $60,000 in total assets. However, many interpreted it as a strategy to sidestep the hefty seven-figure payout. Undeterred, Cardi seemingly remained committed to collecting what’s owed to her.

Last week, XXL reported that Tasha K offered to set up quarterly payments to Cardi. Through the reimbursement plan, she proposed to give the musician a total of $222,000 in 20 periodic installments to settle her defamation lawsuit.