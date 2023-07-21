News Claudio Lavenia / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Issues Subpoena To Tasha K’s Husband After Winning $4 Million Lawsuit / 07.21.2023

Cardi B continued her relentless pursuit to secure the hefty $4 million she’s owed by gossip blogger Tasha K earlier this week. In the latest twist, the New York rapper brought K’s husband, Cheickna Kebe, into the fray.

As revealed by documents obtained by HipHopDX on Thursday (July 20) evening, Cardi issued a subpoena duces tecum this past Tuesday (June 18). Based on information from Cornell Law School, this particular court order is designed to compel witnesses to provide pertinent documents.

Scheduled for Aug. 7 in Miami, the written order permitted the Grammy-winning rapper to assess all of the couple’s financial assets via recorded video. The assets will subsequently be factored into Tasha’s bankruptcy filing, submitted in May.

“The examination may continue from day to day until completed,” read the court document. “If the examinee receives this notice less than 14 days prior to the scheduled examination date, the examination will be rescheduled upon timely request to a mutually agreeable time.”

Last month, Tasha’s bankruptcy filing temporarily put a halt on Cardi’s attempts to collect. The “Hot S**t” hitmaker, along with 30 other debtors, was notified about the Chapter 11 filing, which legally suspends most collection efforts.

The proceeding, which is commonly known as “reorganization” bankruptcy, allows the defaulter to retain control over their assets, continue their business operations, and even borrow new money upon court approval.

Following the filing, creditors generally can’t take action to collect debts from the debtor or their property. The order explained, “Creditors cannot demand repayment from debtors by mail, phone, or otherwise.”

The document continued, “Creditors who violate the stay can be required to pay actual and punitive damages and attorney’s fees. Under certain circumstances, the stay may be limited to 30 days or not exist at all, although debtors can ask the court to extend or impose a stay.”

However, Cardi B‘s subpoena duces tecum does not breach this order. It adheres to the Federal Bankruptcy Rule 2004, allowing for an examination of the welsher’s actions, conduct, property, liabilities, financial condition, or any matter affecting their estate administration.

Cardi initiated a lawsuit against Tasha K in 2019, accusing the Atlanta-based blogger of a malicious campaign intent on tarnishing her reputation. Despite several warnings, Tasha did not remove the defamatory videos about the musician, leading to a victorious lawsuit for the artist in 2022.