News Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Responds To Be People Saying She Looks Like Young Thug: "We Definitely Twinnin’" / 08.30.2023

In a recent sit-down with Funny Marco for his “Open Thoughts” podcast, Sexyy Red had no reservations about sharing her irritation over an ongoing comparison. Social media has been awash with claims that she bears a resemblance to Young Thug — a likeness she vehemently denied in their conversation.

“I hate when they say I look like Young Thug ’cause no the f**k we do not look alike,” Red declared. The segment also included a cheeky side-by-side photo collation, showing both artists wearing black-framed glasses, facial piercings, and tattoos.

Far from flattered, the St. Louis native shared that the claims have only escalated since she entered the limelight.

In the comments of The Shade Room’s repost, one user said, “She should’ve never even said that ‘cause now I can’t unsee it.” Another said, “Welp, now that you mention it.”

Elsewhere, one person wrote, “The back [and] forth with them eyeballing each other, like…” On Tuesday (Aug. 29) night, Red even chimed in, seemingly changing her mind. “[Yeah], after I seen the video, we definitely twinnin’,” she replied.

Red’s annoyance with public opinion evidently hasn’t slowed her down professionally. The rapper is prepping for her inaugural headlining show run, aptly titled the “Hood Hottest Princess Tour.” Kicking off this October in Boston, the 20-city trek will traverse the U.S., touching cities from Detroit to San Francisco before concluding in late November. Tickets went up for grabs last week.

The announcement came on the heels of Red’s addition as an opening act for Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All a Blur Tour.” Moreover, Hood Hottest Princess cemented her status as a force to be reckoned with. It contained features from Nicki Minaj, Tay Keith, Sukihana, and more. The LP not only debuted in the Top 10 on U.S. Apple Music but also landed her a spot on the Billboard 200 chart within weeks of its release.