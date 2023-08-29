News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images Sexyy Red Confirms Remix Of "Hellcats SRTs" With Lil Durk / 08.29.2023

Today (Aug. 29), Sexyy Red confirmed an upcoming collaboration with rap mainstay Lil Durk. The two musicians will join forces for a remix of “Hellcats SRTs,” which served as a standout track from the former’s Hood Hottest Princess.

On Aug. 21, Durk took to Twitter to toast his current hot streak of guest appearances, which he credited to Lil Baby. He listed Red as the next artist he’s eager to collaborate with, albeit with a misspelled moniker.

“Feel like going on my feature run,” the Chicago rapper tweeted. “I’m healed… First stop: Sexy Red. Second stop: YTB Fatt.” However, the St. Louis native didn’t let the oversight slide.

With a hearty dose of humor, she fired back, “Dang, [you] gon’ spell my name wrong, Lil Jerk?” The playful exchange picked up earlier today after Durk further teased their joint effort by sharing a screenshot of his DAW (Digital Audio Workstation).

This time, the “All My Life” artist intentionally botched her name even more as “cexy reddd.” Red volleyed back by writing, “OK, Luh Derk got me lost for words right now.”

Dang u gon spell my name wrong Lil Jerk ? 😂🙄 https://t.co/ohTP9S5Kud — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 22, 2023

Ok lol luh derk got me lost for words right now 😭 https://t.co/0zWo6B9aVE — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 29, 2023

So far, neither artist hinted at a potential release date for “Hellcats SRTs (Remix).” However, Red dropped a music video for the original iteration in July. It accumulated over 2.8 million views on YouTube.

In the song, she rapped, “Hellcats, SRTs, n**ga, come pull up on me. Drive the car fast, do the dash, it make my coochie leak. Real bad b**ch sittin’ pretty, thousand for the weave. Fingernails exotic, gotta look cute when I’m smokin’ weed. Trackhawk, say he wanna eat it, put that s**t in park.”

Since her breakout hit “Pound Town,” Red evidently became a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. So far, artists like Tyler, the Creator, G Herbo, Drake, Key Glock, and more have praised the musician.

In June, she dropped Hood Hottest Princess with features from Nicki Minaj, Tay Keith, ATL Jacob, Sukihana, and Juicy J. The LP also contained surefire bangers like “SkeeYee” and “Looking For the H**s (Ain’t My Fault).”