News Natasha Campos / Contributor via Getty Images Flo Milli Covers Spotify's Frequency Ahead Of “Thanks For Coming Here, Ho Tour” / 09.06.2023

Today (Sept. 6), Flo Milli landed the cover of Spotify’s Frequency zine for its 13th issue. Launched in 2021, the platform was created to celebrate Black music, culture, and creativity.

The announcement post read, “It’s clear Flo Milli is here to stay. She’s bold, she’s fierce, she’s creative, and she doesn’t take no for an answer.”

It continued, “With her new album FINE HO, STAY, [Flo Milli] is giving us a look into her [four] alter egos. Meet: Florence Million, the rich doll. Flo Jo, the baddest b**ch. Flo Ski, the cool girl next door. Dirty Floana, the toxic queen.”

With her new album ‘FINE HO, STAY’ – @_FloMilli is giving us a look into her 4 alter egos. Meet: 💰 Florence Million, the rich doll

💅🏾 Flo Jo, the baddest b*tch

🛹 Flo Ski, the cool girl next door

😈 Dirty Floana, the toxic queen pic.twitter.com/rD5Usu33XH — Frequency (@OurFrequency) September 6, 2023

The zine feature arrived after the Alabama native revealed her headlining “Thanks For Coming Here, Ho Tour” on Tuesday (Sept. 5). Known for her tongue-in-cheek Ho series titles, the rapper also unveiled her next project, FINE HO, STAY, is slated to drop later this year.

The album will serve as a follow-up to You Still Here, Ho?, which debuted in 2022. The 17-record LP boasted features from Rico Nasty and Babyface Ray. It also contained standout cuts like “Bed Time,” “Conceited,” and “Roaring 20s.” The musician updated the tracklist with three new songs, including guest appearances from Gloss Up, Monaleo, Lola Brooke, and more.

Launching on Oct. 21 in San Francisco, the “Thanks for Coming Here, Ho Tour” spans 16 dates, finishing up in Dallas on Nov. 13. Fans across the country, including those in major cities like Chicago, Atlanta, and New York, will be able to catch the “In The Party” hitmaker live. Joining Milli on the stage is Brooklyn-based artist and frequent collaborator Maiya the Don.

Tickets for the highly anticipated concert run go on sale Friday (Sept. 8) at 10 a.m. local time. Eager fans can get a head start with Spotify and artist presales earlier in the week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLOSKI🌼 (@flomillishit)

In July, fans got a taste of what’s to come with her single, “Fruit Loops.” The track served as a precursor to the soon-to-be-released album, whose official drop date remains under wraps.

During an interview with Latto for Rolling Stone’s “Musicians on Musicians” series, Milli spoke about creating music. She said, “At the end of the day, you know what’s best for you. You know what feels good. And you know what song is gonna hit because you got yourself here. So it’s like, how is somebody gonna tell you?”