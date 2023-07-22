New Music Cover art for Flo Milli’s “Flo Milli” single Flo Milli Flips Lil Wayne's "A Milli" In Self-Titled Freestyle / 07.22.2023

Celebrations of the 50th year of hip hop are in full swing, and rapper Flo Milli is leaving no stone unturned in paying homage. Her latest offering is a freestyle aptly titled “Flo Milli,” which serves as a heartfelt tribute to the rap legend Lil Wayne.

The freestyle is heavily influenced by Wayne’s 2008 track “A Milli,” with the Mobile native both honoring and bringing her unique spin to the classic. In a display of creative prowess, she flips several of the iconic lyrics by offering a refreshing take on the original.

In her verse, she raps, “Cruisin’ in Beverly Hills, ‘member the days I was stuck in the crib? He say, ‘Fight me, that was a fill.’ I’m way too up, like be for real. Call me millionaire, fine brown with Nigerian hair. Flow sick, spit bacteria and her. Your criteria compares to those scary h**s I don’t fear.”

Elsewhere in the track, Milli interpolated Destiny’s Child’s 1999 classic “Say My Name.” She spits, “Answer, say my f**kin’ name. Say my name, say my name, say my f**kin’ name. She’s a beast, she’s a dog, she’s a motherf**kin’ problem. If she want water, he’ll be runnin’ like a pasta. You can’t stand them, then you drop ’em.”

Expressing her admiration, Flo Milli took to Instagram to share the freestyle’s cover art. The caption read, “Lil Wayne is still the GREATEST RAPPER ALIVE.” Her declaration echoes sentiments expressed by various other recording artists earlier this year, from Wayne’s protégés Nicki Minaj and Drake to NLE Choppa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLOSKI 🍭 (@flomillishit)



In July, Milli also paid tribute to West Coast rapper Too $hort. She remixed his classic “Blow The Whistle” for “B.T.W,” which arrived in tandem with the musician’s partnership with Google Pixel.

2023 has seen Flo Milli rise to new heights. Among her noteworthy releases this year are “Nasty Dancer” and the “Bed Time” remix featuring Monaleo and Gloss Up. She also collaborated with Maiya The Don, 2Rare, and Kari Faux on the track “Anything Flows,” which was released in June.